Head to Head Analysis: Manhattan Associates (MANH) vs. Micro Focus International (MFGP)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.72% 74.34% 35.00% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Micro Focus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 6.57 $104.69 million $1.58 35.98 Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Associates and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 1 0 2.50 Micro Focus International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Manhattan Associates does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Micro Focus International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. It also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; Manhattan Active solutions; and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. Further, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

