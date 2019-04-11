Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) versus AT&T (T)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Liberty Braves Group Series B does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B N/A N/A N/A AT&T 11.34% 13.47% 4.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A AT&T $170.76 billion 1.16 $19.37 billion $3.52 9.15

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Braves Group Series B and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 9 12 0 2.50

AT&T has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the SIRIUS XM and Formula 1 segments. The SIRIUS XM segment provides subscription based satellite radio service. The Formula 1 segment refers to a global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

