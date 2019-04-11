Head to Head Analysis: Forestar Group (FOR) versus Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.98%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Forestar Group does not pay a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 134.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Innovative Industrial Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $114.32 million 6.69 $50.25 million $0.10 182.30 Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 56.39 $6.99 million $1.34 63.45

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group N/A -1.72% -1.33% Innovative Industrial Properties 44.95% 4.01% 3.46%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Forestar Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

