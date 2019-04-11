HC2 (HCHC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 540,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 324,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). HC2 had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 403,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,662.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Falcone purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,984.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,116. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HC2 by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,426,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,354 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 115,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HC2 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

