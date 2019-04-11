Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) a €37.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.71 ($33.38).

ETR:DLG opened at €30.34 ($35.28) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a one year high of €29.76 ($34.60). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

