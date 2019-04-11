Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.61.

NYSE:HD opened at $199.43 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

