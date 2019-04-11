Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,065,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 3,642,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,905. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

