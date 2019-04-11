Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Donaldson worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,890.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,313. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

