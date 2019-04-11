Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises 4.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after buying an additional 166,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $236,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $4,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,029,420.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $9,297,700. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,652. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
