Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 2,615 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

BMY opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

