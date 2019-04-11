Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 113,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 261,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

