Habib J. Dable Sells 7,460 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 316,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,953. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.41. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

