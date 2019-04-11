Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,630,153 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 18,242,210 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,452,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 171,681 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,069,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,509,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 111.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

