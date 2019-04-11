Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Reaches $8.87 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.87 million and $25,019.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader and Nocks.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.01569059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 487,637,677 coins and its circulating supply is 425,637,677 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Nocks, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

