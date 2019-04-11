Guardant Health (GH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $60,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $57,681,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,700,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $20,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

