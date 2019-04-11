Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Shares Down 6.3%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.97. 1,820,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 950,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $434.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $11,630,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 1,613,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,800 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 29.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 285,200 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198,775 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/grupo-supervielle-supv-shares-down-6-3.html.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.