Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Simec, S.A, de C.V. is the leading mini-mill steel producer in Mexico and manufactures a broad range of non-flat structural steel products and is also among Mexico’s lowest cost producers of extruded aluminum products. “

Shares of SIM stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

