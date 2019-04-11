Greencore Group (GNC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNC has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 210.60 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million and a PE ratio of 43.88. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141.30 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.10 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Helen Rose purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

