Green & Smart Holdings Plc (LON:GSH) shares fell 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 239,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,980% from the average session volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89.

Get Green & Smart alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green & Smart (GSH) Stock Price Down 13%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/green-smart-gsh-stock-price-down-13.html.

Green & Smart Holdings PLC, an investment holding company, operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia. It is involved in the research and development activities; provision of professional engineering consultancy, and process design services in the area of industrial biotechnology, pollution control, and renewable energy; engineering, procurement, and construction of various waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation, and maintenance of biogas power plants.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green & Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green & Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.