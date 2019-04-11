Gray Television (GTN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.73. 41,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 828,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 168.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

