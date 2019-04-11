Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

