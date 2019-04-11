Grassi Investment Management Invests $3.05 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stock

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 252.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,941,000 after purchasing an additional 527,882 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 49,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $185.47 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $187.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

