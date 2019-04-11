Gradient Investments LLC Sells 54,432 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after buying an additional 30,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,063,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $257,472,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,028,000 after buying an additional 11,570,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 206,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,599. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

