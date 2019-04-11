Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 85,137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,800,000 after buying an additional 139,698 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 3,248,010 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after buying an additional 487,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $86.79. 73,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $87.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/gradient-investments-llc-raises-holdings-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.