Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 839,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 185,740 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $9,192,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33,275.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 57,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 530,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,196. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

