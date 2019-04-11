Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after buying an additional 372,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 297,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 87,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 14,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

