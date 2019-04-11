Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Graco worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Graco by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 103,523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Graco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Graco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Graco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Graco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $109,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,569 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 7,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,599. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

