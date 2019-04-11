Goldplay Exploration (GPLY) Shares Down 15%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY)’s share price traded down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 121,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 67,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldplay Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.98 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

