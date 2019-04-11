Goldman Sachs Group Trims BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Target Price to GBX 300

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 224.05 ($2.93) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen bought 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

