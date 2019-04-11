Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.17 ($71.13).

ETR:NDA opened at €49.20 ($57.21) on Thursday. Aurubis has a one year low of €41.84 ($48.65) and a one year high of €78.98 ($91.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

