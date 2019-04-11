Goldman Sachs Group Lowers OGE Energy (OGE) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.