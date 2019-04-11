Goldman Sachs Group Increases BHP Group PLC (SWX) (BLT) Price Target to GBX 1,900

BHP Group PLC (SWX) (LON:BLT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oddo Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group PLC (SWX) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,853.57 ($24.22).

