Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.08.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

