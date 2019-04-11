Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the investment management company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

