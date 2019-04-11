Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €148.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.83 ($147.48).

Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

