Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000.

GSSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

