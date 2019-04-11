Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

GOGL opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

