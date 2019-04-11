Goldcorp Inc. (G) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst P. Russo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goldcorp from C$14.76 to C$14.47 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$14.00 to C$14.35 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$21.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:G opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.78.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

In other Goldcorp news, Director Kenneth Frank Williamson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$83,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at C$1,149,521.73. Also, Senior Officer Anna Maria Tudela sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total transaction of C$189,669.03. Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $405,045 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is -1.68%.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

