Goldcorp (GG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Goldcorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goldcorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark restated a hold rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Goldcorp stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,141,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,600,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 320,466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 2,996.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

