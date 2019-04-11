Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 180,764 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,764 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Celgene were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Celgene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Celgene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

