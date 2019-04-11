Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,377,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,934,000 after buying an additional 271,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187,933 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,218,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,151,000 after purchasing an additional 172,833 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,549 shares during the period.
Shares of DVY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. 9,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,461. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
