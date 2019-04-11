Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $10.22 Million Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,603,000 after purchasing an additional 620,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Metlife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MET stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $48.92.
In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.
Metlife Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
