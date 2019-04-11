Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $10.22 Million Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,603,000 after purchasing an additional 620,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Metlife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

