Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 107,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

