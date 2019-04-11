Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.25

News headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GS traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$14.41. 102,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,535. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gluskin Sheff + Associates will post 1.23000012120751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

