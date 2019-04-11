Global Thematic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 683,691 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $54,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 17,155,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,958,281. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Thematic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/global-thematic-partners-llc-reduces-holdings-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.