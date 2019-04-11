Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $21.07 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,493. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

