Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0073 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $377,002.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00337783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.01422420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00222844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,670,162 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

