Global Ship Lease (GSL) Coverage Initiated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 163.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 301,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 187,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

