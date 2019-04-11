Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Glaukos by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Glaukos by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -207.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

