Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $634.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

